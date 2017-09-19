Lesotho: Masapo Laughs All the Way to the Bank

LOCAL comedian, Tšepo "Masapo" Mpiti says he feels like a winner in the aftermath of his nomination for the Savanna Pan-African Comic of the Year Award which has garnered him more bookings and a fatter pay cheque.

Masapo was recently up against Salvado (Uganda), Carl Joshua Ncube (Zimbabwe), Fenado Tafish (Angola) and eventual winner, Basketmouth (Nigeria) at the grand finale at The Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday night.

Held under the theme, The Freedom of Funny, this seventh edition of the awards celebrated the power of humour to break down barriers and encourage the free flow of comic talent.

Speaking to the Weekender this week, Masapo said that he "won" from the moment he was asked to present an award at last year's awards edition in September.

"From the moment I presented the award last year, I have been booked for corporate gigs and various clubs in South Africa as well as Botswana and Swaziland which makes me feel like a winner due to the exposure the awards gave me.

"The nomination gave me more mileage and exposure as I was included in various promotional materials enabling more people got to know about me. I am worth much now and I am getting better pay.

"At the ceremony, I also got to interact with various prominent South African comedians and I believe that will open more doors for me."

The list of winners include Loyiso Gola who won the Breakthrough Award, Thabiso (Savanna Newcomer of the Year), Ebenhaezer Dibakwane (Intermediate Award), Salesman (Non-English Comic Award), Mojak Lehoko (Comic's Pen Award) and Goliath & Goliath (Nando's Best Friend of Comedy).

The Audience Choice Award went to Elton Mduduzi Ntuli. Skhumba Hlophe scooped the Flying Solo Award and the Savanna Comic of the Year.