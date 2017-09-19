16 September 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Shooting Suspects Were Beaten to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maseru Rural

Two of the four men who broke into the home of a 23 year old entrepreneur before shooting him, were beaten to death by some members of the Thaba Bosiu Hajobe community.

The would-be robbers coerced the victim, Teboho Lekhoesa, to open his shop and shot him on 6 September after he screamed for help.

The men immediately fled the scene but community members gave chase and caught up with two of them and exacted mob justice.

One of them died on the sport while the other died in hospital the next day.

The deceased are 44-year-old, Mosoka Serobanyane, from Haramabanta in Matsieng and his 29 year old accomplice from Hantsane.

Police Spokesperson, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli, appealed to the public to assist them with information leading to the arrest of the other two men who were still at large.

Lesotho

Political Violence Unleashes 'Reign of Terror' - Opposition

The June 2017 elections were supposed to soothe the troubled politics of Lesotho, a tiny enclave surrounded on all sides… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.