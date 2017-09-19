Lesotho: Shooting Suspects Were Beaten to Death

Two of the four men who broke into the home of a 23 year old entrepreneur before shooting him, were beaten to death by some members of the Thaba Bosiu Hajobe community.

The would-be robbers coerced the victim, Teboho Lekhoesa, to open his shop and shot him on 6 September after he screamed for help.

The men immediately fled the scene but community members gave chase and caught up with two of them and exacted mob justice.

One of them died on the sport while the other died in hospital the next day.

The deceased are 44-year-old, Mosoka Serobanyane, from Haramabanta in Matsieng and his 29 year old accomplice from Hantsane.

Police Spokesperson, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli, appealed to the public to assist them with information leading to the arrest of the other two men who were still at large.