Lesotho: Famo Turf Wars Rock Malealea

THE Malealea community in the Matelile area of Mafeteng district say they are living in fear of the deadly clashes among rival Famo gangs that have spawned reprisals and revenge killings.

The Malealea community voiced their concerns at a recent public gathering that was attended by members of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) in Mafeteng as well as Maliepetsane Constituency Member of Parliament, Mpalipali Molefe.

The area is home to some of the country's Famo musicians and many youths are members of Famo gangs that often engage in deadly fights. Last Tuesday, a young couple was shot dead in their house in an incident which is believed to be linked to the gang rivalries.

Speaking at the recent public gathering, a teacher in the area said the situation was still tense after the killing and this had resulted in a decline in the numbers of learners attending school as many feared reprisals.

"I grew up wearing a blanket and listening to music and there were never such horrible killings we see today," the teacher said.

One of the villagers, Kokopo Sello, spoke about a killing at a public bar last Christmas which was sparked by a relatively innocuous conversation where one youth asked another whether or not he sided with a rival gang.

This degenerated into an argument and fight in which one of the youths was killed.

"The sad part is that the police arrived at the scene when it was already too late.

I therefore appeal to the police to attend to crime scenes on time, investigate and arrest the criminals," Sello said.

Another villager, Manthabiseng Majale complained that suspects were easily granted bail, saying, "It's sad to see a person who killed your son or husband loitering the streets when your heart is still heavy with grief".

"Police officers allow the criminals to go free. The boys are always found in possession of illegal firearms which are returned to them by the police and it's very sad because the police should be our helpers and protectors but they fail to protect us and become allies of bad people.

"That makes us bitter and seek revenge so that is why these killings will never stop because when we feel justice was not served we take matters into our own hands," Ms Majale said.

Another villager, Matebello Khosi, said the killings would never stop as long as parents continued to shield their fugitive children or give them money to flee to South Africa where they also engaged in criminal activities at illegal mines.

Ms Khosi said youths often returned from neighbouring South Africa with illegal fire arms and they did "nothing but kill one another with those guns".

"It is easy for our children to get guns and some of these guns they get through the assistance of the police. You will find that when their guns are confiscated the next day they will be having other guns," Ms Khosi said.

Another villager, Mothopela Mothopela, blamed the conflicts on the "culture of gossip" and urged villagers to desist from idle talk and focus on developmental issues.

For his part, the Officer Commanding the Matelile Police Post, Senior Inspector Motsamai Kholumo, said the community had allowed politics, blankets and music to divide them.

"From the community's comments, I have learned that the police delay to attend to crimes so we are not going to defend ourselves. We take this as an instruction that should a crime occur we should arrive on time.

"However, I appeal to you to work with us and help us to get to the bottom of the situation. Do not keep quiet when you have tip offs," Senior Inspector Kholumo said.

Senior Inspector Kholumo admitted that there were rogue police officers who endangered informants' lives by leaking information pertaining to suspected crimes.

He said it was a sad development that the place which was known for its tourist attractions such as pony rides, lodges and biking was now a place of killings.

Legislator, Mpalipali Molefe, appealed to the community to work hard to restore peace and security to the area, saying Malealea was one of the most peaceful places in the country during his youth.

"Stop hiding your children when they have committed crimes because you will be arrested together with them or they will use the same illegal guns to kill you in future.

"Where are we going with these killings, I urge young boys to change their ways and repent because there are only bitter consequences to reap for their actions," Mr Molefe said.

Mr Molefe said it was time the community worked with the police through community policing programmes to prevent the killings.

Mr Molefe also called for action against rogue police officers who worked with criminals.