Lesotho: NUL Showcases Products Range

THE National University of Lesotho (NUL) Innovation Hub recently unveiled four new products including sorghum biscuits and soap.

The products were unveiled at the recent annual Science, Technology and Innovation Week at Manthabiseng Convection Centre in Maseru.

The Innovation Hub also unveiled the Pius IIV incubator for chickens.

The Minister of Education and Training, Mokhele Moletsane, officially unveiled the products on behalf of NUL at the function which was held by the latter in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, Science and Technology.

Mr Moletsane acknowledged the important role played by science and technology in the country's development, saying, "It is encouraging to see that the products that were made by local scientists".

"Scientific research and innovation are gaining momentum and Lesotho will begin to improve economically."

He called for the establishment of institutions to coordinate research activities and ensure results do not just end up in scientific papers instead of being fully utiliised for the benefit of the country.

He said it was also imperative to ensure researchers were adequately funded to enable them to contribute to overall national development.

"In less developed countries like Lesotho research endeavours are halted because of lack of resources, yet it is the same research that has the potential to lift the country out of poverty," he said, adding, "We need to create mechanisms to fund scientific researches the way they need to be funded".

septemberHe added that the nutritious snacks made out of local sorghum are a clear testimony that Lesotho can do better in nutritional production.

Mr Moletsane also promised to encourage the cabinet to buy the biscuits for their weekly sittings in support of local products.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, Lesotho Post Bank Head of Human Resource, Itumeleng Matela, called on companies to support NUL Innovations so that we can develop the nation together.

In conclusion of the event, six high school students from St Mary's, Thetsane and Christ the King High Schools were awarded trophies and prize money by Standard Bank for their projects.