15 September 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Army Hands Motšomotšo Suspect to Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

By 'Marafaele Mohloboli

THE military police have handed over to the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) an army officer of the rank of major to assist them with investigations into the assassination of army commander, Lieutenant-General Khoantle Motšomotšo.

Police Spokesperson, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli, last night confirmed the development, telling the Lesotho Times that the army officer (name withheld) could be charged with murdering Lt Gen Motšomotšo.

Lt-Gen Motšomotšo was shot dead on 5 September 2017 by Brigadier Bulane Sechele who had been accompanied by Colonel Tefo Hashatsi and a third officer on the fateful day at Ratjomose barracks office.

This is according to the government's account which also states that Brig Sechele, Col Hashatsi and a third officer had confronted Lt-Gen Motšomotšo over the police's investigation of three army officers implicated in the killing of a woman near the home of former LDF commander, Lt-Gen Tlali Kamoli.

After Lt-Gen Motšomotšo explained that the investigation was being conducted in the spirit of implementing Southern African Development Community (SADC) decisions to probe LDF members implicated in acts of criminality, Brig Sechele allegedly pulled out a firearm and fatally shot the army commander.

Brig Sechele and Col Hashatsi were pummelled with bullets by Lt-Gen Motšomotšo's bodyguards outside his office after they realised what had happened to the LDF chief. Brig Sechele died on the spot, while Col Hashatsi died of his wounds in a nearby hospital.

Last night, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli said the "officer was handed over to us by the military police unit on Tuesday and he is facing possible charges of murder and could appear before court on Thursday if investigations have been completed, or be released all depending on the findings".

The Lesotho Times has also learnt that there could be more arrests as another officer of the rank of captain remains in military detention indefinitely until such time when he shall be handed over to the police.

"The captain was detained on Monday and remains in military detention," a source said.

However the LDF deputy spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mashili Mashili could neither confirm nor deny the reports saying he had been out of office for a while.

Lesotho

Political Violence Unleashes 'Reign of Terror' - Opposition

The June 2017 elections were supposed to soothe the troubled politics of Lesotho, a tiny enclave surrounded on all sides… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.