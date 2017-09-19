Lesotho: Crime Briefs

Qacha's Nek

A 23 year old man from Tsoelike Waterfall will make his second appearance before the Qacha's Nek Magistrate Court on 22 September for the murder of an 81 old woman from the same village.

Thabo Kobile first appeared before the court of on 8 September 2017.

Reports show that on 5 September 2017 at about 2pm, the accused attempted to rape a 24 year old woman who screamed for help resulting in the Kobile fleeing.

Later that day, the woman decided to sleep at the now deceased's home for fear that Kobile would come back to rape her.

It was then that the young woman found the accused on top of the old woman's dead body.

Thaba-Tseka

Tanki Makume (23) is set to make his second appearance before the Thaba-Tseka Magistrate's Court to face charges of murdering a 71 year old woman who he accused of being a witch. He will appear before the court on 20 September.

Makume, from Ha Makhoana in Thaba Tseka, reportedly attacked the victim at her home on 3 September at about 3:30pm, beating her with a sjambok and stones before stabbing her with a knife. He first appeared before the court on 6 September 2017.

Quthing

Two Quthing Police constables and another man were each slapped with eight year jail terms after being convicted for conspiracy and incitement by the Quthing Magistrate's Court on 5 September.

Koenane Mafeto (25) from Ha Moletsane in Mafeteng, Police Constable Putlaka (40) from Mpharane in Mohale's Hoek and Woman Police Constable Laka (28) from Quthing planned to rob Mount Moorosi petrol garage on November 2015.

However, Quthing Police got wind of the plot and alerted Mount Moorosi Police Station.

"On the day of the robbery, the trio got to the garage, looked for the guide who shot at the accused," Police Spokesperson, Inspector Mopeli said.

He said the trio then took off in a cab they had hired but were caught by the Quthing Police.

The court had given them the option of paying an M16000 fine which they failed to pay.