THE Federation of Lesotho Rugby (FRL) says all is set for next weekend's Maseru International Sevens tournament at Setsoto Stadium.

The two-day event will feature eight teams, including Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mauritius, South Africa All Stars as well as two local teams.

FRL secretary general Litšitso Motšeremeli this week told the Lesotho Times that they were satisfied with the preparations for the tournament.

He also said the national Likatola Sevens side was wiser having returned home from the Lusaka Invitational Tourney in Zambia. This was their first international tournament.

"The preparations for the tournament have gone very well and we expect the teams to arrive on the 20th of September as we will begin with a two-day coaching workshop," Motšeremeli said.

He said the losses Likatola suffered in all their games at the Lusaka Invitational tournament were part of a learning curve for the team.

"It was the first experience for the team in a Sevens competition. I think there is a lot that they learnt and they will apply the lessons when they take to the field in their first match against Botswana.

"But we have to understand that the Sevens format is new to us and it will take time to master it."

Likatola Sevens captain, Karabo Mphaki, told this publication that in as much as they lost all their games in Zambia, playing in front of their supporters would motivate them to do well.

"It is very exciting for us to play in front of our supporters and that is also a reason to do better than we did in Zambia," the Likatola skipper said.

Lesotho lost all their four games in Lusaka to Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia as well as an invitational team from Zambia.

"We are working on our weaknesses and we realised that our opponents got the better of us with pace as well as height.

"Their game is very physical and we have to come up with our own tactics to win matches," he said.