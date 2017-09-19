19 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cricket - CSA Introduces New First-Class Points System

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced an amended points system that will apply to the four-day Sunfoil Series as well as the three-day Sunfoil Cup Provincial Competition for the 2017-18 season.

Points for an outright win have been increased from 15 to 16, points for a tie have been increased to 8, and points for a draw with be 6 each in addition to the normal bonus points.

In addition, the clause dealing with a match reduced to 10 hours a side has been removed.

"The motivation for this change is to encourage more attacking cricket," commented CSA General Manager of Cricket Corrie van Zyl.

The revised conditions are as follows:

Outright Win: 16 points plus bonus points

For a tie on a double innings: 8 points plus bonus points

Draw: 6 points plus bonus points

Batting Bonus Points: 1 point awarded in the first 100 overs of each first innings attaining 150 runs, and 0,02 of a point for each run thereafter

Bowling Bonus Points: 1 point at the fall of 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th wicket in the first 100 overs of an innings

