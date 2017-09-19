South Africa: Zuma and Allies Under Pressure - What Is the Way Forward?

analysis

The Zuma presidency of the ANC and the state is in crisis and the state capture project is under pressure. The ANC December elective conference could well be postponed as the organisation lurches from crisis to crisis. Citizens mainly sit and watch. Part of the problems of accountability and abuse relate to passivity, that there has been little popular involvement in our political life. That needs to be rebuilt on an organised basis. But there is a broader unity that exists, standing against the abuses of the Zuma era, shared by the wealthy and the poor. There is a need to restore legality and also to ensure clean government. It will take time to remedy the problems we now face and it is important to recognise that solid foundations need to be built. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

First published by polity.org.za

We are in a very confusing moment of post apartheid politics. At one level much of the support base around President Jacob Zuma is under attack or eroding and Zuma himself may well find himself facing one of a series of charges in the courts - those being the long delayed 783 fraud and racketeering charges, as opposed to new...