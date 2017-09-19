18 September 2017

South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Condemns Violent Attacks On Social Workers and Service Disruptions

I condemn the violent attack on one of our social workers in Kraaifontien this morning, allegedly by striking taxi operators.

The official car the social worker was traveling in came under attack after a group blocked its path, and threw stones at the vehicle. All the cars windows were smashed-in and the social worker sustained injuries during the attack.

Thankfully, the social worker managed to escape back to our facility (De Novo) in the severely damaged vehicle.

The social worker is receiving treatment for their injuries at hospital, and we wish her a speedy recovery.

The effects of the strike have been devastating on our services in the three Metro regions;

with the entire Metro East operations (Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Somerset West and Eerste River) having to be shutdown due to violence,

Metro South operations (which include Mitchells Plain) were operating at minimal capacity, with vehicles unable to leave,

Metro North (Langa and Delft) reported some disruptions and intimidation.

The conduct of the protesters has been violent, disruptive and shameful. The attack on our officials is particularly outrageous given that our staff works with the poorest residents of city and province. Today's violent strike meant the poor suffered the most.

I welcome the intervention of my Cabinet colleague, Transport & Public Works MEC, Donald Grant, who has negotiated the suspension of the violent taxi strike, however I am calling on the police to conduct thorough investigations, and bring those who broke the law, to justice. People have a right to assembly and protest; however this cannot place the safety and lives of others residents at risk.

