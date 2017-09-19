19 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Unrest Breaks Out At CPUT Campus

Tagged:

Related Topics

Private security guards at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology's (CPUT) Mowbray campus released tear gas on Tuesday over apparent unrest there.

"There is some disruption in the business facility," confirmed CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley, adding that she had no further details at the time.

"Everyone is out of campus now. The campus is shut down," said one student.

A few minutes later, she said students were told that those who did not have classes for the rest of the day should go home. Those who did, could stay.

"I don't know what's going on anymore. They are just confusing all the students," she said.

The police were also arriving, she added.

The security guards are part of the same company from which 28 were arrested last Wednesday for allegedly not being registered in terms of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act (PSIRA Act).

Asked why they were still using the company, Kansley said: "That is their problem with their staff. The onus is on the company to ensure that their staff are appropriately registered."

Further information was not immediately available from the police, or the security company.

Earlier, there was a short-lived shutdown at a library at the University of Cape Town.

The library was reopened shortly afterwards.

Students are still a little jittery after three years in a row of protests - some violent - that saw lectures disrupted and exams delayed.

Source: News24

South Africa

No Cure for Man Who Allegedly Contracted Disease from Blood Transfusion

A 69-year-old Durban man is suing the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) for about R24m after he contracted a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.