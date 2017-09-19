19 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Wanted - Suspects in R9 Million Heist

Photo: South African Police Service
Hawks police unit vehicles (file photo).

The directorate for priority crime investigation (Hawks) are seeking the help of the public to nab suspects involved in a R9 million heist in Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

"It is the duty of the public to help the police to identify and arrest criminals", said police spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase after two men purporting to be a security company were allowed entry into the premises of G4S.

"We are making this plea to the community because these sorts of crimes originate from within the community, so you will find that someone knows something", Nkwalase said.

According to the Hawks, the two suspects pitched up at G4S at 06:00 on December 8, 2016. They were handed an amount of R9m linked and destined for Cash Payment System (CPS).

Nkwalase said the theft was only discovered when the real security company arrived to collect the money.

While two suspects were involved in the heist, an image of one of the men was made public.

"[O]nce we have the one suspect, it will link us to the other suspect in the crime", said Nkwalase.

He said no reward is being offered and the given information will be strictly confidential.

For any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, the public can contact Captain Marcus Mafaro on 071 481 34 17 or 0860010111.

Source: News24

South Africa

