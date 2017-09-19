19 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 53 Arrested During Cape Town Taxi Strike Chaos

Tagged:

Related Topics

A total of 53 people were arrested in Nyanga during a minibus taxi strike that saw roads being barricaded, buses set alight and commuters injured, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

They were arrested for allegedly looting businesses in the Nyanga area during the strike on Monday, said warrant officer Henrietta van Niekerk.

She said some people had "made use of the chaotic circumstances" to commit the crimes.

The offences included business robbery, malicious damage to property, public violence and possession of stolen property.

The arrested men and women were between the ages of 18 and 25.

They were all set to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Taxi drivers suspended their strike on Monday afternoon.

The morning had been marked by sporadic violence, with two buses torched and at least 52 people injured.

The strike was called off after Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant and representatives of the SA National Taxi Organisation (Santaco), as well as a Taxi Task Team, met to address a dispute over leadership issues.

Drivers had agreed to mediation over how their new leadership structures would be elected.

During the strike, a Golden Arrow bus and a MyCiTi bus were torched. Roads in the city were also barricaded.

A pregnant commuter and another passenger were injured when a MyCiTi bus was stoned in Khayelitsha, said Brett Herron, a member of the city's mayoral committee for transport.

"One of the commuters was hit in the face by a flying rock and the pregnant commuter fell during the violent attack near the Kuyasa stop," said Herron.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said at least 50 people had been injured, primarily as a result of stones being thrown at them.

Source: News24

South Africa

No Cure for Man Who Allegedly Contracted Disease from Blood Transfusion

A 69-year-old Durban man is suing the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) for about R24m after he contracted a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.