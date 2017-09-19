South Africa: North West Health On Graduated Nurses

press release

A total of 336 nursing students from a government administered North West Nursing College campuses in Mmabatho and Klerksdorp graduated at a glittering ceremony on Friday, 15 September 2017 at Mmabatho Convention Center. The graduation marks yet another successful initiative by the Department of Health to address shortage of health professionals.

The nurses graduated in various nursing programmes like midwifery, psychiatric nursing, child nursing science, operating theatre, and medical and surgical nursing, advanced midwifery, neonatal nursing science and clinical nursing.

The nurses have been placed in various health facilities across the province with special attention given to Villages, Townships and Small Dorpies (VTSD) to serve people with pride.

MEC Dr. Magome Masike said he is hopeful that the nurses will add immense value to the healthcare system in the province especially in fields like Midwifery, Psychiatric Nursing, Primary Healthcare and Comprehensive Nursing.

"All these fields are placed high on the provincial health care agenda. They remain core to the delivery of quality primary health care services in our institutions like hospitals and clinics," Masike said.

Masike said he is encouraged to see more young people having interest in nursing profession.

"We are pleased to see young and bright people increasingly following and graduating in the health field.

"The current health environment requires enough personnel who are equipped with essential skills particularly within the nursing profession.

"With the graduation ceremony we are officially declaring you fit enough to resume your professions as nurses. We are confident that you will not disappoint us," he said.

New nurse, Lucas Monaki thanked the department for affording him an opportunity to pursue his dream of helping the sick and vulnerable members of society by sponsoring his nursing education.

"I commit to serve the people of Bokone Bophirima with pride," he said.

