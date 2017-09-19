19 September 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: President Faure Joins Over 100 World Leaders At UN Meetings

President Danny Faure joined more than 100 other heads of state and government in meetings at the United Nations in New York today in advance of the start on Tuesday of the UN General Assembly's (UNGA's) annual General Debate by world leaders.

President Faure, whose delegation includes Foreign Secretary Claude Morel and UN Permanent Representative Ronny Jumeau, attended the first ever meeting hosted at the United Nations by President Donald Trump of the United States. It was in support of initiatives by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for wide-ranging reform of the United Nations system.

The President also attended a Private Sector Forum hosted by Secretary-General Guterres bringing leading CEOs and investors and civil society representatives together with heads of state and government and senior UN leadership to identify opportunities to work together to achieve shared objectives.

This year's theme was "Financing the 2030 Agenda: Unlocking Prosperity". The aim was to find new ways of funding the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Foreign Secretary participated in a meeting of foreign ministers of La Francophonie and had bilateral talks with Maldives and Pakistan.

Other members of the delegation attended high-level events on small island developing states (SIDS), solidarity with the countries and territories hit by Hurricane Irma and the forthcoming COP23 climate change conference in Bonn in November.

