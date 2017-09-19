16 September 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Landslide Takes One More Life

Six months after a landslide at Reppi Landfill a.k.a Qoshe took the lives of 125 people; one more person has been added to the list of victims last Thursday, September 14, 2014. The landslide occurred because an excavator failed to pile the garbage properly, according to an eyewitness.

The landslide occurred while a daily labourer Kassahun Fekade was collecting recyclable materials. Kassahun, married and a father of six, could not outrun the slide as he descended into the garbage and lost his life.

The corpse was in the process of being transported to his birthplace in Gojam, Enjibara, Amhara Regional State, with money collected from his relatives.

Located in south-western part of the city, Reppi Landfill has been used by the municipal administration of the city since 1964. It covers 37ha and receives over 8,500tn of waste every day. Following the landslide that occurred six months ago, about 350 people were relocated to other sites.

