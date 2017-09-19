Ethiopia: ECX Marks High Transaction

The Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) has announced that it transacted 33,528tn of coffee, sesame and kidney beans worth 1.17 billion Br during the 23 days of August 2017.

Out of the total, coffee has the lion's share with 21,159tn worth 1.4 billion Br, accounting for 82pc of the revenues and 63pc of the quantity of the whole transaction.

A total of 15,817tn of coffee was exported whereas 4,152tns was sold locally.

Last month's transaction has a 52pc and 66pc increase in amount and price, respectively, from the same period in the previous year.

The ECX also transacted 11,479tns of sesame worth 303 million Br, this makes the commodity have a 32pc share in amount and 18pc share of the total revenues.

Kidney beans come third with 14.8 million Br income from the transacted 890tns of the commodity. Unlike the two commodities, Kidney beans showed a decline in amount and revenues as the supply of the product is seasonal.