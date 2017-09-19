analysis

One controversial chapter in the SA Police Service has been closed with the departure of former Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Mthandazo Ntlemeza. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday announced the general was now "retired" following a failed bid in the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) to be allowed to appeal an earlier judgment that found his appointment unlawful and invalid. But Ntlemeza's retirement comes with a financial penalty - he has to "personally pay" legal fees according to the court's cost order and will get his police pension pegged at the lower rank held before his invalid promotion to Hawks head. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Mthandazo Ntlemeza's appointment two years ago to head the Hawks, officially the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation(DPCI), was steeped in controversy from the outset. It came amid internecine police politicking that saw a number of suspensions challenged in court, and followed the departure of then Hawks boss Anwa Dramat, who after being suspended in December 2014 over the rendition of Zimbabweans six years earlier, resigned in April 2015. A subsequent parliamentary reply from the police ministry confirmed a settlement of R3,109,029.80 to Dramat.

Six months before Ntlemeza's September 2015 appointment, the Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria...