19 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ntlemeza - Saga Over Hawks Head's Unlawful Appointment Ends - At a Cost to the General

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

One controversial chapter in the SA Police Service has been closed with the departure of former Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Mthandazo Ntlemeza. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday announced the general was now "retired" following a failed bid in the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) to be allowed to appeal an earlier judgment that found his appointment unlawful and invalid. But Ntlemeza's retirement comes with a financial penalty - he has to "personally pay" legal fees according to the court's cost order and will get his police pension pegged at the lower rank held before his invalid promotion to Hawks head. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Mthandazo Ntlemeza's appointment two years ago to head the Hawks, officially the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation(DPCI), was steeped in controversy from the outset. It came amid internecine police politicking that saw a number of suspensions challenged in court, and followed the departure of then Hawks boss Anwa Dramat, who after being suspended in December 2014 over the rendition of Zimbabweans six years earlier, resigned in April 2015. A subsequent parliamentary reply from the police ministry confirmed a settlement of R3,109,029.80 to Dramat.

Six months before Ntlemeza's September 2015 appointment, the Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria...

South Africa

No Cure for Man Who Allegedly Contracted Disease from Blood Transfusion

A 69-year-old Durban man is suing the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) for about R24m after he contracted a… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.