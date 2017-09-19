Ethiopia: New Body Ascends to Streamline Corporate Fund

The Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce & Sectoral Associations (ECCSA) is to form an exclusive body to handle corporate funds and channelise donations of the private sector, urging the business community to pledge their backing for the newly established body.

The Association has already presented an establishment charter for the realisation of the new body, which will be known as Corporate Ethiopia Private Sector Social Responsibility Fund (CEP-SRF).

The creation of this entity will allow the private sector to integrate and allocate funds and be a part of the social responsibility initiative in an organised manner, according to Solomon Afework, president of ECCSA.

The idea of establishing the fund was initiated by the committee that comprises of former and current presidents of the Chamber and President Mulatu Teshome (PhD).

The committee, also involved in drafting the establishment charter was formed to represent the business community who had contributed funds for Ethiopians who were deported from Saudi Arabia.

Last Thursday, the Chamber had a meeting with the business community representatives, experts and former executives of the chamber to discuss the draft establishment charter of the Fund.

"We have to utilise five percent of the wealth of the private sector to solve the problem of the remaining population," said Awol Shifa, who is a member of the committee and participated in drafting the charter.

The idea of establishing CEP-SRF according to the Chamber, roots with the aim of giving a quick response to social and environmental crises.

The new Fund will have its own administrative structure, having 11 board members with a chairperson and vice-chairperson willing to give volunteer services to the CEP-SRF, the draft charter reads.

The board members and its chairpersons will be elected by the general assembly, whose members are projected to be no less than 100. The term period of the chair and its vice will be three years.

Being a part of the business community is the only criteria to be a member of the general assembly and participate in the election of the board members, according to the draft charter.

The Chamber, that has almost one million members, might disburse capital from its own coffer to establish the Fund, according to Endalkachew Sime, secretary of the Chamber.

"Money will come from the Chamber's own capital first, and the expectation is that businesses will make contributions to top-up the fund," he said.

To establish the new Fund, the Chamber hopes to receive funds to allocate to CSR initiatives, whether in cash or in-kind. It will invite bids for cash from interested organisations and individuals throughout the country.

The capital of the Fund will be announced after 25 days following the draft charter's approval by the general assembly, which will be formed on the same day.

With an objective of ensuring transparency, the fund will have an external auditor elected by the assembly. The audit will present the financial reports annually to the assembly, the charter underscored.

The fund, under its establishment proclamation, also aspires to work with the government, United Nations and World Bank closely. A committee established by the Board and any development partner will administer the funds committed by any of these entities.

Furthermore, the new Fund will be registered as an independent entity regulated by the Charities & Societies Agency (ChSA).

Founded in 1943, the Chamber has eighteen members including, two city administration chambers, nine regional chambers, six sectoral associations and national chamber of sectoral associations. Its objective is to promote businesses including traders and industries through trade fairs and business networks.