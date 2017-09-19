Ethiopia: Industrial Parks Generate U.S.$248 Million

The three operational industrial parks of Ethiopia have exported 248 million dollars worth of goods in the last fiscal year. These industrial parks are Hawassa, Bole Lemi and Eastern Zone.

The Hawassa Industrial Park, which started operation four months ago, has generated 200 million dollars of the total revenues. Bole Lemi and Eastern industrial zones have shipped 24 million dollars of goods each .

The exported items are processed agricultural products, textiles and garment, and leather and leather products.

Last year, Ethiopia stood second globally by attracting foreign direct investment in the textiles and garment industry next to Vietnam.

Currently, ten industrial parks are under construction by the government and private investors are also building four industrial parks.

Mekelle and Kombolcha industrial parks - located in the northern part of the country- have already been completed and the government is recruiting investors that will enter the parks.

Besides generating foreign exchange, the four parks have also helped the country create job opportunities, employing over 31,000 individuals.