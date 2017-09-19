16 September 2017

Ethiopia: Long Delayed Ne'kemite Stadium Nears Completion

The construction of Ne'kemite Stadium which cost 154 million Br has reached 94pc completion. The construction of the Stadium began in 2009 with an expected completion period of two years.

Oromia Water Works Construction Enterprise (OWWCE) is the main contractor for the construction under MH Engineering Plc's supervision.

The Stadium, located 331Kms from Addis Abeba, was designed to have a capacity of accommodating 30,000 spectators at once. Currently, the civil works have been completed, and final touches on electrical installations and other items used for different sports games are going on.

Various items needed for athletics competitions, running, jumping and discus throwing have already been procured. But, laying the running track was not possible due to continuous downpours in the town, according to Teshome Gemeda, Ne'kemite, project manager of the stadium.

The six-year delay of the project is linked to the under-performance of the contractor, according to him.

