Ethiopia: Lewi Erects Another Resort in Wolayita

Lewi Hotels & Resorts Ethiopia expands to Wolayita Sodo, 312.3Km from Addis Abeba by erecting a new resort. The investment capital amounts to 200 million Br, according to the management of the company.

The resort will be inaugurated in the first week of November 2017. For the first three years, the resort was constructed by own forces of Lewi Resort. But later on, Lewi Construction, a sister company of Lewi, took over the project after its establishment last year, according to Elnay Wondifraw, shareholder and managing director of Lewi General Trading Plc.

The resort is expected to create job opportunities for 250 individuals.

Built on 35,000sqm of land, Lewi Resort Wolaita is a hospitality establishment comprised of 97 bedrooms, a pizzeria, meeting halls, and cinema.

"Our resort is built on the rationale of creating an environmentally and socially concerned hospitality industry," said Mehari Mesele, sales and marketing executive manager of Lewi General Trading Plc. "Besides, it is architecturally designed to preserve Wolaita's cultural identity."

As part of its green investment attitude, the resort will use coffee, fruits and vegetables sourced from Lewi's farms, according to Mehari.

Starting with a small café in 1993, Lewi is now engaged in multi-dimensional investments. The company is comprised of Lewi Resort, two Hotels and a restaurant in Hawassa town, Lewi Construction, Lewi Pharmaceutical, coffee farms on 400ha at Bonga & 1,000ha at Bench Maji, coupled with a 300ha horticulture investment at Blate.

The company is also expanding its investment undertakings with the plan of building additional resorts in Langano and Bishoftu; a project of constructing a resort on 45,000sqm of land in Arba Minch, having 180 rooms; a five-star hotel in Addis Ababa. This will be built by the construction wing of the company, Lewi Construction, which mainly engages in the construction projects of Lewi Hotel & Resorts.

This is the second investment pledged to be operational in the country. Fretsega Real Estate & Construction partnered with an international brand Dusit International Hotels & Resorts managed to get a 400,000sqm plot of land in Legadadi, Oromia Regional State, 23Km from Addis Abeba, with an estimated investment capital of 150 million dollars.

Kumneger Teketel, managing director of Ozzie, who has 15 years experience in the hospitality industry, links the growing patterns of resorts with an increase in business tourism.

"Resorts are business destinations," he said. "It is a lucrative business considering the growth in the industrial sector of the country."

Lewi Hotel & Resorts is known for the lakeside resort it built along Lake Hawassa, 285Km from Addis Abeba. Lewi Resort Hawassa has 58 bedrooms designed to give clients a panoramic view of Lake Hawassa and its lush surroundings.

Besides the lakeside resort, Lewi Hotel & Resorts has also built two standard hotels in Hawassa town where the course of its business started.

Lewi Resort Hawassa includes bedrooms, swimming pool, jacuzzi, boating, children's playground and care centre, beauty salon, miniature golf and four conference room amenities, among others.

"We have a conviction to emulate Lewi Resort Hawassa's grandeur at Wolaita too," Mehari said.

More than a million local and international tourist visit Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' regional state annually, leveraging around a quarter of a billion Birr for the regional state.