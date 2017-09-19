16 September 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: WB Approves $600 Million Grant for Safety Net System

The International Development Association (IDA), a wing of World Bank, granted Ethiopia 600 million dollars to help food insecure people and implementation of safety net programs.

The grant is also given as a response to the recent drought in the country, which left 8.5 million inhabitants in necessity of quick assistance.

The aid comes at a time when the humanitarian requirement of the country increased to 1.2 billion dollars last month from 948.6 million dollars as of January 2017.

The Rural Productive Safety Net Project (RPSNP) aims to support the government's core Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP) that has worked for the last 12 years, and is one of the largest safety net program in the world.

"RPSNP will help Ethiopia to provide predictable safety net support to eight million chronically food insecure people in persistently food insecure rural areas," said Carolyn Turk, World Bank Country Director for Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan.The PSNP has been funded by 121 donors, including the present IDA fund. The PSNP provides regular food and cash transfers to eight million people, half of which are in areas affected by the ongoing drought.

The program focuses on landscape restoration, irrigation and agroforestry by food-for-work.

