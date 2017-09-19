Morocco: African Women in Agriculture "AWA"- The Marrakech Declaration

document

Marrakech September 13, 2017 Radisson Blu Hotel

We, the women attending the "Believe in Africa - African Women in Agriculture (AWA)" Conference held in Marrakech on 11-13th September 2017 at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

We express our deep gratitude to His Royal Majesty, King Mohammed VI for his strong leadership in advancing the African continent's economic development and his special attention to women.

We hereby make this declaration:

We thank Madam Mbarka Bouaida,Secrétaire d'Etat au près du Ministre de l'Agriculture Chargé de la Pêche Maritime for her leadership and commitment to women empowerment;

We thank H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Former President of The Republic of Ghana for his encouragement and unwavering support to women empowerment and specifically in the agricultural sector;

We express to the Ministry of Solidarity, Women, Family and Social Development our willingness to strengthen our collaboration;

We thank M. Abdelfateh Bjioui, WALI of Marrakech region – Safi for his hospitality and support;

We thank the leadership of Office Chérifien des phosphates Group (OCP Group) For their support to women empowerment in the agricultural sector;

We thank the Moroccan Agency for Social Development for their support to women specifically for revenues generating activities

We thank UN Women and US Africa Development Foundation for their support women particularly in Burkina Faso, Senegal and Mali;

After two days of deliberations resolved as follows:

- To establish an "Believe in Africa" Chapter in Africa;

- To create "African Women in Agriculture" initiatives (AWA).

- To institutionalize the annual "Believe in Africa African Women in Agriculture congress;

- Urge all stakeholders to:

Create The "African Award for Media in Agriculture and Sustainable Development" to encourage media to promote African women in Agriculture image;

Establish an "African Traditional Rulers Award" to encourage African traditional rulers to supporting women access to land;

Establish an "International Day of African

Women in Agriculture" with the aim of:

Highlighting and increasing visibility of women's role in agriculture and sustainable development

Rebranding the image of women in agriculture;

Launch the "One Roof = One Garden" initiative to promote food self sufficiency, to enhance youth and women job creation in urban areas and promote urban agriculture;

Find creative ways to raise and mobilize funding to support African women in agriculture' access to credit, finance services and business development services.

Enhance competitiveness for African women in agriculture by guiding on ways to promote value added products, facilitating market access through proper labeling, safety, marketing and branding;

Provide guidance to women on ways to improve safety and quality assurance measures with a view to gaining access to global markets;

Advocate and search for an organization that will lead and support an African Certification and labeling structure, internationally recognized.

Invest in capacity building programs for women along the entire agricultural value chain;

Advise women on ways to have access to land ownership.

Increase the use of mechanization and appropriate biotechnology for women in agriculture;

Support women to access up to date information on agribusiness, technology and international best practices;

Extend all agricultural incentives to women in Art and Handicraft.

Signed by Angelle Kwemo, Founder and President Believe in Africa

Approved by women attending African Women in Agriculture conference representing different nationalities (Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Chad, Guinea Bisau, Senegal, Mali, Cape Verde)