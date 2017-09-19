Morocco: Women's Mediterranean Prize Awarded to Morocco's Fouzia Assouli

Rabat — The Mediterranean Foundation for Peace (FMP), based in Naples (Italy), has awarded the 2017 "Women's Mediterranean Prize" to Fouzia Assouli, president of the Euro-Mediterranean Women's Foundation (FEMF) and honorary president of the Democratic Federation of Women's Rights (FLDDF).

Founding president of the FMP, Michele Capasso, said during the award ceremony at the Foundation's headquarters that this prize is a tribute to Assouli's action in favor of human rights and her efforts to promote the values of democracy, citizenship and peace not only in her country, but also in the Euro-Mediterranean region.

For her part, Assouli said she was "honored" to be chosen by the FMP to be the "first activist to receive this award, which highlights the efforts made by the activists of her association and by all women's rights activists in Morocco, in the Euro-Mediterranean region and throughout the world for more equality, equity and democracy.