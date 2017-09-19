19 September 2017

Morocco: Malian President Expresses 'Great Admiration' for HM the King

New York — Malian president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, expressed, on Monday in New York, his "great admiration" for "my brother" HM King Mohammed VI, extending his congratulations to the Sovereign for the Special Recognition Award for Leadership in the promotion of tolerance and cross-cultural rapprochement, which was awarded to him by the Global Hope Coalition.

The Malian head of state was awarded the Courageous Leadership Prize at the same ceremony.

The Global Hope Coalition awarded the Special Recognition Award for Leadership in the promotion of tolerance and cross-cultural rapprochement to HM King Mohammed VI "for the visionary leadership of the Sovereign in promoting harmony between different cultures both in Morocco and on the international scene".

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid received this prestigious award on behalf of HM the King at a ceremony held at the New York Public Library and hosted by Irina Bokova, Director-General of UNESCO.

The ceremony took place in the presence of several Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, Morocco's ambassador to the US, Joumala Alaoui, and Morocco's permanent representative to the UN, Omar Hilale.

