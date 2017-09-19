Cameroon: Ill Treatment Inlicted on Detainees at the Bafoussam Central Prison

Frontline Fighters for Citizen's Interests [FFCI] strongly condemn the fatal shooting to death of a mentally deranged inmate at the Bafoussam Central Prison, today, September 19, 2017. FFCI records show that the Bafoussam Central Prison has been guilty of many other similar cases of this nature in the past seven years but no action has so far been taken against the perpetrators.

The victim, Pieme Nana Patrick, was shot death for a PRESUMED attempt to escape from the prison facility and his shooting provoked an unrest at the prison facility as other inmates staged an uprising to condemn not only the killing of their fellow inmate but also the poor living condition at the Bafoussam Central Prison. A big contingent of gendarmes and police went into the facility brutalizing, vandalizing, and flinging tear gas in the whole yard and in the living quarters of the inmates. Many inmates have sustained serious injuries and none of them have been taken to hospital.

It should be noted that every year, many inmates die under similar circumstances at the Bafoussam Central Prison. In addition to the ill treatment inflicted on inmates, many live with chains on their legs and hands for many months for no justifiable or legal grounds.

It is worth mentioning that the Bafoussam Court of First Instance had issued a judgement ordering the immediate release of Pieme Nana Patrick on Friday 15th September 2017. The court order had not yet been executed before the incident that took place this morning.

This sad situation is just a tip of the iceberg as many inmates die in prison either awaiting trial, court judgement or release after the termination of their prison sentence.

FFCI strongly condemn this heinous crime which constitutes a grave violation of human rights and urges the government to ensure that the perpetrators are tried in a competent court of law. It also calls on the Cameroon government to improve on the inhuman living condition of all detainees in Cameroon.