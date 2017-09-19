Cameroon: Electoral Process - Cameroon to Get Sustainable Support

The Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie has dispatched an information mission to Cameroon.

The leader of the current information mission to Cameroon of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, Désiré Kadré Ouedraogo, says the organisation is out to support and accompany the government and people of Cameroon to organise free, fair and transparent elections. He spoke in Yaounde on September 18, 2017 after talks with the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum. The talks served as the inaugural phase of their information working mission to Cameroon. Speaking to the press after the audience, Mr Ouedraogo said the Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie , Michaëlle Jean has dispatched the mission to carry out a long term observation and listen to all stakeholders of the electoral process in Cameroon in order to determine the areas in which La Francophonie could bring its support for government to organise free, fair and transparent elections. The high-level delegation is programmed to work in Cameroon up to September 22, 2017. The leader, Désiré Kadré Ouedraogo explained that for La Francophonie, peace, democracy, human rights and State of law are cardinal principles which it wants to install in all member countries. He said Cameroon solicited the support of the organisation and its Secretary General Michaëlle Jean in response has dispatched the mission composed of high level experts in all sectors of the electoral process. In the Ministry of External Relations, the delegation requested for support so as to conduct a successful mission. The arrival ofLa Francophonie information mission and promise of support is timely considering that Cameroon is gradually driving towards municipal, legislative, presidential and senatorial elections in 2018 following the electoral calendar.