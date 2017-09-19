Cameroon: Athletics Cup - Injs, Nzuimanto Emerge Winners

The second edition of the Cup of Cameroon took place in Yaounde on Saturday September 16, 2017.

INJS (men) and Nzuimento (women) are the winners of the Cup of Cameroon in athletics. This is the outcome of the finals of the second edition of the competition that took place on Saturday September 16, 2107 in Yaounde. Organised by the Cameroon athletics Federation (FECATHLETICS), the competition brought together athletes from clubs across the country. The athletes competed in different disciplines in the track and field. Last weekend's Cup of Cameroon competition marked the end of the athletics season for 2017. At the end of the competition, INJS Athletics Club emerged overall winners with 17 medals; 10 gold, two silver and five bronze. They are followed by FAP Athletics Club with nine medals; two gold four silver and two bronze and Cameroon Sport with eight medals; two gold, four silver and two bronze. In the women's competition, Nzuimanto Athletics club topped the classification table with seven medals; three gold, three silver and five bronze.

FAP Athletics Club are second with seven medals; three gold and four silver and INJS are third with seven medals; three gold, three silver and one bronze. Mayack II Marcel of INJS was designated the best athlete in the tournament for his brilliant performance. In the triple jump event, Mayack II was the first after jumping a distance of 16m06 which was the best performance in Cameroon. In the men's long jump, he was equally the first after jumping a distance of 7m86. In the men's 100m race, Jean Tarsicius Batambock of INJS was the fastest finishing the race in 10'4. In the women's race, Bell Irène Bonong of Cameroon Sport finished first in 12'4. In Javelin throw, Ayuk Ewube (INJS) won after throwing a distance of 37m35 while in the men's javelin Claude Chamaken (FAP) was the first after throwing a distance of 61m82.