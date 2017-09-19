Nigeria: Afrobasket 2017 - Tunisia Dethrones Nigeria

The Carthage Eagles beat Nigeria in Rades to become new African Basketball Champions.

Its organisation was almost annulled for lack of host. But, for the timely and precious co-hosting of Tunisia and Senegal, for the 29th edition of FIBA Afrobasket which ended last weekend in Rades, Tunisia. After 2011, in Madagascar, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are African Champions once more but this time on home soil for their third hosting. The Tunisian squad dethroned Nigeria of their title in an epic game (77-65).

The Cameroon squad was ousted in the competition in the quarterfinals by neighbouring Nigeria. The lions went to the competition with a totally renewed squad. In the absence of veteran Gaston Essengue and NBA players Luc Mbah à Moute, Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid, players like Mbala Mendzana and Njimoluh Njoya emerged making the future of Cameroonian basketball bright. Though runners-up, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the competition was veteran Nigerian center, Ike Diogu who scored 20 points and grapped 10 rebounds in the finals. Diogu, 34 years was the lone player of the 2015 Nigerian champion squad. Senegal, co-host, finished third beating Morocco (73-62).