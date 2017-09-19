Liberia: Two Former Teachers Wish Liberia Gets President, Reps. Who Truly Love Country

Mrs. King, a scholar writing telephone numbers in her Bible, the book she now loves the best. She is praying for a peaceful election and good leaders to take the country forward.

Two senior citizens of Liberia, Mrs. Gessie Christine Wah King, 98, and Mrs. Charlotte Walker Allen, 86, are diligently praying for God to help voters across the country cast their votes for a President and Representatives who will truly demonstrate their love for the country they claim ownership of.

The nonagenarian, Mrs. King, taught at the College of West Africa, many of the country's outstanding citizens, including Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, Dr. Henry B. Fahnbulleh, former security advisor to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and now standard bearer of the Liberian People Party, Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks newly inducted president of the University of Liberia, and other Weeks siblings, the late John McClain, former Minister of State without portfolio, among others.

Mrs. Allen answering an interview question posed by the Daily Observer

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer over the weekend at her residence near Cabral Estate in the Old Road community, Mrs. King said the primary reason for the country's lack of development is that its leaders have failed to demonstrate their true love for the country.

She said it is apparent that many Liberians prefer the USA or another nation to Liberia.

"I am so sad that we are so far away from real development. It is so sad that even though we are the first among African nations to become an independent state, we are still struggling to have a good education system, road connectivity, pipe borne water, healthcare and so many other basic national needs," Mrs. King lamented.

Reflecting on the current political activities in the country, she observed, "After they (candidates) succeed at elections what do they do? Do they live up to their promises made during campaigns? Absolutely not; they don't, and it is because of this factor we are crawling behind even nations that once sought our assistance to gain independence and international recognition."

Mrs. King who plans to cast her vote on October 10 this year, said she prays that the right persons for both the presidency and the House of Representatives are elected to steer the affairs of the state properly. "We are not short of strong hands to work and change things around for the good in this country but the majority of the very strong hands are not sincere to this country," she said.

Born in 1919, just a few months to the inauguration of President Charles D. B. King on January 5, 1920, Mrs. King said present day Liberia is improving but with broken morals and complete disregard for the history that has set its foundation as a sovereign nation.

"Reaching this age is only by the grace of God and respect for the moral values of family and society. We did not argue with our parents when they talked neither were we reckless and irresponsible in our utterances out there. We were held responsible for our actions and received discipline from any responsible adult who could offer it," she said, noting that their parents at no point in time took a neighbor to court or before a police desk to answer to questions regarding the reprimanding of a child who was found misbehaving towards his or her elders.

Eating Habits

Mrs. King said one of the factors that prolongs one's life is good eating habits and the choices one makes when selecting food. "Fruits and vegetables are the ones I love best. Yes, as a Liberian I too have known rice and continue to eat it as a staple national food but no day passes by me without eating some fruits and grains," she said, admonishing that frozen foods and others that contain fats should be avoided if good health and long life are of importance to anyone. "Also know that it is not good to eat any heavy food when it is late. A balanced diet is always good but lack of education or training and poverty are responsible for a majority of the population thinking that eating is only intended for the satisfaction of hunger," she added.

Mrs. King taught at the College of West African back in the 50s, 60s and 70s before her retirement from classroom teaching in 1987.

For her part, Mrs. Charlotte Walker Allen who celebrated her 86th birth anniversary on Saturday, September 16, said love for country and the unification of the people are key to the advancement of any nation. "I am a Baha'i, and my faith teaches me that the 'the well-being of humanity, its peace and security are unattainable unless and until its unity are firmly established,'" Mrs. Allen quoted.

She, too, like Mrs. King, is praying for the right person to be elected to the presidency as well as the right people to the House of Representatives. "For me, I don't think it is good for this country to have so many political parties," she chided. Although she did not name the political parties she wishes to see in the race, she, however, noted that "at least three political parties will be okay for now, instead of 20 or more at each election."

National Constraints

Mrs. Allen said the country's lack of development is also due to the lack of employment of ideas to curtail the high rate of unemployment. "Many young people have graduated from schools, colleges and universities but there are no jobs for them. It is so sad because the very people at the helm of power are ever ready to persecute these graduates when they fall short as a result of not being engaged," she said.

The educator, who taught at the Bong Mines Company School from 1963 to 1988 and other schools in other parts of the country thereafter, said that present day Liberia has too many challenges than what they saw in the past. "I received my education through the kind assistance of people who were not part of my family but felt that I needed an education, hence I was coming up as a girl child whose parents did not have the means to send me to school. My parents were both farmers and very poor. They each had had some children before meeting and later gave birth to my brothers and I. Our family size was beyond their management capacity so they had no means to take care of us except to let other people take care of some of us," she recalled. She called on all citizens, in and out of the country, to prioritize investing in the country and live by good examples.

Mrs. Allen lost her sight in the 90s during the civil conflict due to glaucoma, a group of eye diseases which result in damage to the optic nerve and vision loss.

She called on the country to review some of its laws, such as acquisition of citizenship. "If we will have to take gigantic steps forward we need to consider people of foreign races to be part of our national decision making such as elections. Liberians in America and other parts of the world and a good number of them now have and are exercising their voting rights. They buy and own land and real estate properties," the current oldest Liberian Baha'i noted, adding that Baha'u'llah, the prophet, founder of the Baha'i Faith, has taught that the "Earth is but one country and mankind its citizens."