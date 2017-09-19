Sierra Leone: Koya Chiefdom Vows to Vote Isatu Potho Kamara for MP

Madam Isatu Potho Kamara, dancing to the traditional beat with constituents

Residents of Constituency 67 in the Koya Chiefdom, Port Loko District, last Sunday, 10th September, 2017, welcomed and vowed to vote for Sierra Leonean Nurse of over thirty years' experience practising in the United States,Isatu Potho Kamara, as Member of Parliament in the 2018 elections.

Madam Isatu Potho Kamara was welcomed at Mahahama Village by constituents from all across the constituency.

Madam Kamara called on constituents to love one another and maintain the peace in the constituency, adding that if given the opportunity to represent them in Parliament in the fourth coming elections, she would work assiduously to ensure development in the constituency.

It could be recalled that Madam Isatu Potho Kamara, in April, 2017, called on the people of Koya Chiefdom, to go through the voter registration process that would enable them exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general elections.

In an interview with Concord Times, Alim Mustapha Koroma, one of the youth leaders in the Koya Chiefdom, said Madam Isatu Potho Kamara was one of the few people that wanted to see the development of their constituency.

He said for the past twenty years, she has contributed immensely to the lives of people in that part of the country especially, in the area of youth and women empowerment.

He recalled that madam Kamara does organise football gala competition among villages, spending millions of Leones and that the competition helps a lot in promoting peace and friendship among youth of the competing villages.