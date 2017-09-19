Sierra Leone: APC MP Promises Youth Empowerment

Member of Parliament representing Constituency 40, Honourable Dr. Foday Issagah Suma, has promised to continue the empowerment of youth through Education in his constituency.

He was speaking during a meeting with members of his constituency in Kukuna, Kambia District.

Youths of Kukuna and its environs came out in full force to welcome home their member of parliament, a man they referred to as their own Mandela.

Addressing the people of Kukuna, the Member of Parliament said he will continue to provide scholarship and pay tuition for university and secondary school students in the constituency.

He said the empowerment of women is also top on his agenda, promising to continue providing micro- credit to women folks.

He was pleased to note the sixty percent of shares in the Kamassasa community bank belongs to the women of constituency 40.

Hon. Dr. Foday Suma also indicated that the constituency has great potential for agriculture, adding that there was need to continue providing seedlings for farmers so as to enhance production and subsequently their livelihoods.

He called on the people of the constituency to embrace development and also be law abiding.

Honourable Dr. Foday Issagah Suma said government was in the process of addressing the bad road network in the district, especially the one linking Kambia with Madina in Tonko Limba.

Youth Leader, Augustine Sillah, described the Member of Parliament as God's sent, because he has transformed the lives of women and youth in the constituency.

He highlighted series of developments undertaken by him since he entered parliament, citing youth and women empowerment and assisting deprived children in the community.

Women's leader, Nimata Sheriff, also commended the honourable for the great transformation in their constituency and noted that as women, they will continue to support his dream.