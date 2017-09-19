18 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: John Sisay Denies Corruption Probe

John Bonoh Sisay has denied media report that he is being investigated for corruption while he was Chief Executive Officer at Sierra Rutile.

Both local and international media have reported that the standard bearer aspirant for the ruling All Peoples Congress is being investigated by anti-graft agencies in the United Kingdom and Sierra Leone.

But in an exclusive interview with Osman Benk Sankoh, Mr. Sisay said: "I have not been investigated. If I am, I have not been told and I take it as part of the [political] journey," adding that the reports were part of efforts to throw dirt at him. "Immediately you try to go into politics, they would try to throw things at you."

On how he amassed his wealth, he replied that he worked for 18 years at Sierra Rutile and got a descent salary, adding that the money he was receiving as salary was what he invested in himself. He said queries about his wealth "does not pass a reasonable man's test", as his primary concern was not about character but his reputation.

Sisay has filial relationship with President Ernest Bai Koroma - they are first cousins - but he contends that that should be an advantage or disadvantage to his quest to succeed the former, whose second and final term ends early next year.

He described himself as a blessed young man that was inspired by his father and one that believes in an in-depth self-sustaining economic Africa.

