Sierra Leone: 'Tamba Sandy Was a Liability to the APC Party'

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary 11, of the ruling All People's Congress (APC) party, Hon. Robin Fallay has stated that the resignation of the former Deputy Organising Secretary, Tamba Sandy, is of no effect to the party, as he was a 'liability'.

He made the above statement yesterday while speaking to journalists at the party headquarters in Freetown.

According to him, Tamba Sandy's resignation was unfortunate because he was highly respected in the party, stating that his resignation was also because of the blind loyalty he has for the former Vice President, Alhaji Samuel Samsumana.

Hon. Fallay debunked claims made by former deputy organizing secretary that, he was not paid for one year during his suspension.

He stated that the APC is a party that believes in the rule of law and even though he was on suspension for one year, he was receiving half of his salary.

The deputy national publicity secretary said the party had stopped paying him recently because they wanted to revisit the arrangement after one year of suspension.

According to him, Tamba Sandy was a luggage to the party and that he was not able to bring members including his wife, but rather conspired with others to destroy the party.

"Sandy was a burden to the party. He was not able to come with people to the party including his wife. Let him go. I wish him well," Hon. Fallay said.

He said Tamba Sandy was part of the sacrifice of the party to sustain itself and that his resignation has no negative impact on the party.

"It was a blessing in disguise to offload him. He was not adding any value to the party. The party was just managing him," he claimed.