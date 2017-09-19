Gambia: Lions of Albreda Complete Toubakolong Nawetan Semi-Finals Lineup

Lions of Albreda FC on 17 September 2017 beat Pakau Penku United 5-3 on post-match penalty shoot out to complete the line-up for the semi-finals of the Toubakolong Youth and Sports Development Association.

This followed a one-all draw between the two sides in their quarter-final encounter, played at the Toubakolong football field.

Ebou Camara scored for Pakau Penku United, while Salif Gisseh leveled matters for Lions of Albreda FC in the dying minutes of the clash.

Earlier on 16 September 2017, Sika United overcame Juffureh United 6-5 on penalty kicks in the other quarter-final battle to book their place in the semi-finals of the tournament, sponsored by Njundu Sonko, a native of Toubakolong residing in Holland.

Sika United and Juffureh United played out a one-all stalemate in their quarter-final game encounter with Bakary Njie of Juffureh United, scoring an own goal to give Sika United the lead in the 9th minute.

Alieu Sowe came to the rescue of Juffureh United in the 19th minute of the second half, thus the game headed into penalty shootout which end 6-5 in favour of Sika United.

Meanwhile, Lameng FC will face Sika United in the first semi-final encounter of the tournament on Saturday 23 September 2017.

Aljamdu United will lock horns with Lions of Albreda FC in the other semi-final clash on Sunday 24 September 2017 at the Toubakolong football field in Upper Niumi District, North Bank Region.

Meanwhile, Pa Sanyang, a native of Sika village based in UK, who graced last Saturday's game, has donated 3 crates of can drinks to the committee.

The committee gave each team a crate and distributed the rest to the spectators.