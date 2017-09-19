19 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: UK Parliamentarians to Induct Gambian MPs

UK Members of Parliament (MPs) and other officials will be inducting the new parliament of The Gambia in Banjul this week.

The induction is necessitated by the fact that 90 per cent of the National Assembly Members (NAMs) are newly elected. The induction programme will address the three main responsibilities of NAMs: legislation, executive scrutiny and constituency representation.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in UK (CPA UK) and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) will provide immediate and mid-term parliamentary support, following The Gambia's parliamentary and presidential elections over the past year.

Through Westminster-style debates and committee hearings, the team of UK's MPs and officials will provide an insight into the processes and procedures of the role of parliamentarians.

The Chair of the CPA UK, James Duddridge MP, said: "Over the past few months, the people of Gambia have voted for a new political landscape, with a new President and Parliament.

"CPA UK and WFD's collaborative approach with the new parliamentarians aims to equip National Assembly Members with the skills and understanding they need to effectively fulfil their roles."

Parliament of Gambia

The elections in April 2017 have seen the United Democratic Party winning 31 seats in a 53-seat National Assembly. This follows two decades of rule by the former President Yahya Jammeh and his party, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) which now holds five seats in the National Assembly.

The UK team will consist of the CPA UK Chair James Duddridge MP, Ian Murray MP, Chi Onwurah MP, as well as 2 Clerks from the UK Parliament and CPA UK and WFD members of staff.

The four-day programme will take place in Banjul and follows a proposal put out by the National Assembly of The Gambia. Press release from the British Embassy, Banjul

Gambia

