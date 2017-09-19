Gambia: The Legacy Launches Leadership Clinic

In its quest to shape and prepare the next generation of African leaders, The Legacy last Saturday officially launched the Leadership Clinic,at the American Corner, along Kairaba Avenue.

The Legacy is a youth-led NGO that seeks to empower young people to become productive assets of national development.

Since its inception in April 2014, the organisation has held a series of programmes in empowering youths across the country.

Certainly, first of its kind in Africa, the Leadership Clinic is aimed at diagnosing young people's leadership and management skills and avail them the opportunities to improve to become better leaders.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the acting Executive Director and Secretary-General of The Legacy, Sheihk Omar Sillah, expressed delight at the launch of the clinic, saying it has great potentials that can better transform Africa.

He said the Leadership Clinic has 27 applicants from Gambia and 14 from across Africa.

"We must stop telling people how to do things, let's tell them what to do and let them surprise us with their results. This is what the leadership clinic offers- opportunities," he said.

He continued: "We must contribute towards the development of the environment; we must operate and most importantly celebrate each other's achievements."

The coordinator of The Legacy Leadership Clinic, Ebrima Bah, said the concept behind the Clinic was developed by young leaders of The Legacy, some of whom had benefited from Young Africans Leadership Initiative programme in Ghana.

He divulged that statistics have shown that Africa is the richest in terms of natural resources, yet it's the poorest of all continents.

He thanked their clinicians for accepting their request to serve as facilitators in shaping Africa's future.

Coordinator Bah then commended the applicants for their courage and determination, adding that the clinic will start in October.

He noted that for The Gambia and Africa to develop, people have to stop the in-fighting and finger- pointing at each other; rather bring heads, minds and hands together to shoulder the task of national development.

He said: "We are the generation of hope and we cannot fail Africa."

The guest speaker at the launching ceremony, Professor Pierre Gomez, Dean of UTG School of Arts and Sciences, described the event as 'one of its kind', saying its impact would be overwhelming.

He spoke at length about the significance of leadership in achieving an institutional goal, adding that citizens must participate, if they want effective leadership.

The clinicians took time to commend The Legacy for initiating the Leadership Clinic and assured them of their unwavering support in guiding young leaders to greatness.

The ceremony was chaired by Muhammed Lamin Dibba, The Legacy Programme Manager.