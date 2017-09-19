19 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: We Are Going By Calendar, Says GFF Prexy

By Lamin Darboe

Lamin Kabba Bajo, the president of the Gambia Football Federation has stated that the country's football governing body is going by its calendar.

Bajo made these remarks during an interview with reporters during the 2017 Banjul nawetan league final between Lancaster United FC and Makan Bi FC, played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium on Sunday.

Bajo stated that GFF is going by its calendar, adding that the Super Nawetan will kick-off in October 2017, while the leagues will commence in November 2017.

Bajo further stated that despite the fact though zones are yet to finish their nawetan competitions in their respective zones the Super Nawetan will kick-off in October.

The 2017 Super Nawetan is set to be sponsored by FIBank Gambia Limited.

Gambia

