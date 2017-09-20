Former deputy minister for finance Gregory Teu, whose relatives perished in a road accident in Masaka, Uganda, spoke about the loss of family members.

Mr Teu said he learnt the sad news, when he and his wife landed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

Mr Teu revealed that after a wedding ceremony which was held on Saturday, Sept 16 in Kampala-Uganda, he and his wife boarded the plane from Uganda to Dar es salaam via Nairobi while the rest left Uganda for Dar es salaam by a mini-bus on Sunday at around 4 PM.

"We left Uganda for Dar es Salaam by the plane at midnight and landed at JNIA at around 2 AM." Adding "After landing at the Airport, I received the call from Uganda, informing about the deaths, we were very shocked and saddened by the reports."

The 13 Tanzanians who on Saturday killed in a road accident in Uganda will be buried in Dodoma and Kilimanjaro regions.

This was revealed by the former Deputy Minister of Finance and Mpwapwa constituency MP Mr Gregory Teu when he spoke to journalists at his residence in Kaunda Drive street in Osysterbay on Tuesday, Sept 19.

Mr Teu noted the deceased bodies have been transferred from Kampala-Uganda to Dar es salaam- Tanzania today on Wednesday by a plane in which the deceased bodies will be received at Julius Nyerere International Airport today at around 8:40 PM.

"After receiving the bodies, we will keep them at Lugalo hospital where the final prayers for the deceased will be conducted in the hospital tomorrow on Thursday," he said.

He added "On same day, we will transfer the bodies to Mpwapwa in Dodoma and Moshi in Kilimanjaro for funeral,"

Seven deceased bodies killed in a road accident are relatives of Mr Teu while the remaining six are relatives of the former Deputy Minister 's wife, Mrs Teu, confirmed Mr Teu.

"Funeral procedures will take place in Mpwapwa -Dodoma on Thursday where the six deceased bodies whom are my relatives will be buried there and on same day we will travel to Moshi -Kilimanjaro to attend another funeral procedure for the remaining seven, my wife 's relatives, " he said.

He also noted that the six survivors of the accident will continue to receive medical treatment in Uganda, saying they will return to Tanzania after they fully recover from injuries they sustained in the accident.

"The survivors have been hospitalized in the hospital in Kampala-Uganda where they receive treatment," he said.

Adding "One out of six survivors are my relatives while two are my wife's relative and two survivors are my wife's close friends,"

Mr Teu further thanked the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli administration and the government of Uganda for their support they have shown to his family during this difficult time.

"I thank the governments of Tanzania and Uganda for the support. Ugandan government funded the flight costs while Tanzanian government has provided us with two buses which we will use for transporting the deceased bodies from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma and Kilimanjaro for funeral procedures, " he said.