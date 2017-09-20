Nigeria: Melaye Warns INEC Against Flouting Court Order Over His Recall

Lokoja — The embattled senator representing Kogi West senatorial district of Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has said his recall process being undertaken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could be rendered null and void if the commission does not adhere to a certain order by the Federal High Court.

Just last Monday, INEC released the amended timetable and schedule of activities for the senator's planned recall.

Melaye, who gave the warning tuesday via his twitter handle, said any action taken by INEC on his planned recall without first complying with Justice Nnamdi Dimgba's order requiring him to have two weeks to study the so-called constituents in the documents after service on him would render such action void.

According to him, such move would be in total disobedience of the court order.

Melaye said: "All Progressives Congress (APC) is ready to follow this issue with careful adherence to due process, diligence, rule of law and submission to constitutionalism.

"It is in the public domain that an Abuja High Court yesterday had thrown out INEC's petition seeking alternative means of substituted service, of which the court declined and declared that it was hasty and unnecessary. It therefore adjourned till September 28, 2017, for all parties to appear.

"We declared that any rush or push by INEC to act is declared as null and void, unconstitutional and of no effect. It will also amount to seeing INEC, a commission under the government and a supposed independent body as a co-petitioner in entire recall drama.

"Therefore, we call on our great party members, supporters and the good and loyal people of Kogi West not to be worry as we are on top of the entire gang up called recall.

"We sincerely urge you all to remain calm and be law abiding as agents of darkness and those who have brought untold hardship to the people of the state via bad governance cannot recall the best senator of the year 2016. Politics is all about the people, the masses and not about the few greedy individual who continue to misdirect our common resources and affairs."