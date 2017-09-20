Nigeria: Saraki, South-East Senators Meet Over IPOB, National Unity

Abuja — The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the South-east Senate Caucus last night met over the recent clash between separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Nigeria Army which culminated in the categorisation of the former as a terrorist organisation by the latter.

This is coming ahead of the scheduled meeting of northern senators tomorrow over the recent developments in different parts of the country.

Saraki is also expected to attend the meeting.

Both meetings also have as major agenda, discourse on how to ensure the unity of Nigeria, the pursuit and enhancement of peaceful co-existence among all groups in the light of agitations in different parts of the country.

Tuesday's meeting which started at about 9.42p.m. took place at the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

THISDAY gathered that the meeting which was supposed to have commenced earlier in the day, was delayed till night for the Senate President to be in by planned attendance.

The Special Assistant, New Media to the Senate President, Mr. Bankole Omishore, in a tweet, confirmed that the meeting was to discuss national unity.

"President of Senate @bukolasaraki currently meeting with South-east senators on how to unite the country. To also meet with Northern Senators on Thursday," the tweet read.

The South-east caucus had been expected to meet this week to discuss the worrisome turn of events in the region ahead of the resumption of the Senate from summer recess next week.

The meeting was considered to formally adopt a consensus position before the Senate at plenary, since the matter is now considered priority discourse for the upper chamber in plenary.

Sources privy to the agenda for the meeting however added that the IPOB matter is not the only item to be discussed.

"This is part of consultations on all issues across the country, the tensions and other things not related to agitations. It is normal for such meetings to hold ahead of resumption. They have been away for six weeks," a source said.

He added that the lawmakers through their caucuses also have to consult and outline their agenda for the resumption.

Saraki in a statement on Monday, had faulted the prescription of IPOB by the South-east governors and its categorisation as a terrorist organisation by the Nigerian Army.

He had categorically stated that the actions were unconstitutional and did not follow due process.