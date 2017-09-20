Rwanda: Former ADEPR Head Applies for Bail at Kigali High Court

Bishop Jean Sibomana, the former ADEPR representative who is accused of funds misappropriation on Tuesday prayed High Court in Kigali to grant him bail, saying he would not jump it because of his honest.

Sibomana and six of his colleagues are accused of misappropriating more than Rwf 2 billion between 2015 and 2017. Only one of them, Tom Rwagasana, has been temporarily released.

He said that the government was also aware of his honesty and appointed him a board member of the National Commission for the fight against Genocide (CNLG).

Bishop Sibomana also presented a medical report showing that he suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes which would be difficult to deal with if he was jailed.

His lawyer, Jean Claude Abayo, told the court that his client's illness was very serious and prayed the court to grant him bail just as was the case of his colleague, Bishop Rwagasana.

The prosecution said they are conducting a deep investigation inside ADEPR, including an audit to know how its funds were misused. It said they had summoned Sibomana but he had refused to cooperate and should therefore not be granted bail.

A ruling on the bail application is expected on September 22.