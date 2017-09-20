20 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Former ADEPR Head Applies for Bail at Kigali High Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marie Anne Dushimimana

Bishop Jean Sibomana, the former ADEPR representative who is accused of funds misappropriation on Tuesday prayed High Court in Kigali to grant him bail, saying he would not jump it because of his honest.

Sibomana and six of his colleagues are accused of misappropriating more than Rwf 2 billion between 2015 and 2017. Only one of them, Tom Rwagasana, has been temporarily released.

He said that the government was also aware of his honesty and appointed him a board member of the National Commission for the fight against Genocide (CNLG).

Bishop Sibomana also presented a medical report showing that he suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes which would be difficult to deal with if he was jailed.

His lawyer, Jean Claude Abayo, told the court that his client's illness was very serious and prayed the court to grant him bail just as was the case of his colleague, Bishop Rwagasana.

The prosecution said they are conducting a deep investigation inside ADEPR, including an audit to know how its funds were misused. It said they had summoned Sibomana but he had refused to cooperate and should therefore not be granted bail.

A ruling on the bail application is expected on September 22.

Rwanda

Justice - Ombudsman Reviews 6000 Petitions

The Office of the Ombudsman has handled up to 6,080 petitions related to court rulings from October 2012 through June… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.