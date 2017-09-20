20 September 2017

Rwanda: Rwemalika Calls for More Support in Girls' Football

By Peter Kamasa

The Rwanda Football Federation's Executive Committee member in charge of women football, Felicitee Rwemalika has called for more support in girls' football.

Rwemalika who is also the pioneer of Rwandan women football noted that girls are reluctant to play competitive games.

Citing the example of Live Your Goals Festival, she called on parents, leaders, media, teachers and coaches to encourage girls to take up football as a sport.

"The Live Your Goals Festival is meant to encourage these young girls to love the sport and play football just like boys. It's every girl's' right to play football, football should not only be played by boys and men," Rwemalika said.

"To be able to achieve the dream of having girls playing at top level, we need the support of everyone. In our culture we used to think that girls cannot play football, which is not true," added Rwemalika.

The festival attracted 600 young girls aged between 6-12 years in Ruhango, Muhanga and Kayonza. The girls participated in a range of activities under the watch of regional technical advisors and other volunteers.

The festival was also aimed at improving the skills of the school instructors and teachers who received appropriate exercises to implement during classes to effectively develop students' abilities.

The event was launched at the 2011 Women's World Cup and is part of FIFA's long-term commitment to support women's football worldwide. The objective of the campaign in Rwanda is to increase the number of girls/women playing football and to create new opportunities for girls through football.

The next sessions will be held next week on Tuesday, September 19 in Kayonza District; Gicumbi district on September 21 before concluding in Musanze District on September 22.

