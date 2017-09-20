Rwanda: V-Ball - Mutabazi Set for Trials in Greece

Rwanda international Yves Mutabazi is set to travel for professional trials with Greece volleyball league side Iraklis Halkida VBC.

The sensational left-attacker has been with Sammy Mulinge's APR volleyball club since 2012 after crossing from Huye-based GSO Butare. The 22-year-old travelled to Greece on Tuesday.

During his send off ceremony, APR head coach Sammy Mulinge thanked Mutabazi for being a valuable member of the team.

"We cherish your contribution for the time you have been with the club. The players, coaches and the entire management wish you all the best in your new endeavours," Mulinge said.

Mutabazi has left the club ahead of the Carre d'AS which is set to kick off on September 30.

Although the club will miss Mutabazi's skills, Mulinge said he is not under any pressure, having bagged the Genocide Memorial and KAVC memorial titles. APR will play against Kirehe while Gisagara meet IPRC South in Carre d'As tournament.

The former, U17, U20 and U23 youngster, Mutabazi was named the MVP during the Genocide Memorial Tournament, and the KAVC memorial tournament in Uganda, Kampala.

Mutabazi is expected to return in three weeks to join the national team, which is preparing for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for October 20-30 in Egypt.