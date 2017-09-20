Rwanda: All Set for 'Baby Sheja' Concert

Aline Gahongaire and Patient Bizimana are among a number of local gospel artistes that will take part in "A night for Sheja", concert to raise funds for treatment of 3-year-old Sheja Gasana, who is suffering from a brain tumour.

The charity concert will take place at Bethseda Holy Church in Gisozi, Kigali, on September 22. All Rwandans and good Samaritans are invited to attend and support the cause.

The concert starts at 6p.m and all proceeds will go towards Sheja's treatment.

According to Ronnie Gwebawaya who is among the chief organizers, Sheja needs Rwf23m to undergo treatment in India.

"This should be a matter of kindness from every citizen of Rwanda. This child has suffered for long. Two years in pain should be enough. Let's do all we can to see this baby smile again by raising money for his treatment," said Gwebawaya.

Other artistes expected to perform include Serge Iyamuremye, Clementine Uwitonze, better known by her stage name Tonzi, and several choirs such as Healing worship team and Alarm Ministries.

Sheja from Rwamagana has been battling a brain tumor for the past two years. In August, this year, a charity carwash dubbed #TogetherForSheja was organised to raise the money needed to send the toddler to India for an operation, but very little was collected.