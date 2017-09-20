20 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: All Set for 'Baby Sheja' Concert

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Donata Kiiza

Aline Gahongaire and Patient Bizimana are among a number of local gospel artistes that will take part in "A night for Sheja", concert to raise funds for treatment of 3-year-old Sheja Gasana, who is suffering from a brain tumour.

The charity concert will take place at Bethseda Holy Church in Gisozi, Kigali, on September 22. All Rwandans and good Samaritans are invited to attend and support the cause.

The concert starts at 6p.m and all proceeds will go towards Sheja's treatment.

According to Ronnie Gwebawaya who is among the chief organizers, Sheja needs Rwf23m to undergo treatment in India.

"This should be a matter of kindness from every citizen of Rwanda. This child has suffered for long. Two years in pain should be enough. Let's do all we can to see this baby smile again by raising money for his treatment," said Gwebawaya.

Other artistes expected to perform include Serge Iyamuremye, Clementine Uwitonze, better known by her stage name Tonzi, and several choirs such as Healing worship team and Alarm Ministries.

Sheja from Rwamagana has been battling a brain tumor for the past two years. In August, this year, a charity carwash dubbed #TogetherForSheja was organised to raise the money needed to send the toddler to India for an operation, but very little was collected.

Rwanda

Justice - Ombudsman Reviews 6000 Petitions

The Office of the Ombudsman has handled up to 6,080 petitions related to court rulings from October 2012 through June… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.