19 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Girl, 8, Over 4 Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Durbanville man accused of raping an 8-year-old girl over a period of four years is expected in the Bellville Magistrates Court this week.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested after the complainant, understood to be the child's mother, approached an attorney with the allegations, seeking advice.

The woman referred the 26-year-old parent to the local police.

"A client and a minor came to see me last week with allegation of child rape, possession and distribution of child pornography," the attorney said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Henriette van Niekerk confirmed the arrest and that a case of rape was under investigation.

The man is expected in the dock on Thursday.

News24

South Africa

Man Rearrested After Shooting Same Person Twice

A man is expected to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after he was rearrested for shooting the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.