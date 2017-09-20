20 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Super Cup - APR Out for Revenge Against Rayon

By Peter Kamasa

After humiliation in the Agaciro tournament, APR FC are out to revenge against archrivals Rayon Sports in the Super Cup on Saturday at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu District.

The 2017 Peace Cup winners beat APR 1-0 in the 2017 Agaciro tourney last Saturday, but APR head coach Jimmy Mulisa has vowed to avenge the defeat come Saturday.

"We lost but we are looking to the Super Cup game, which we have to win. We need to win the Super Cup to start the league in a buoyant mood. It will be tough, but we have to win the game," Mulisa said. Mulisa added that his side has prepared well for this game.

Rayon Sports are the defending champions of the Azam Rwanda Premier League while APR FC won the 2017 Peace Cup. The game will serve as a curtain-raiser for the 2017/18 league season scheduled to kick off on September 29.

Since 1995, both sides have met 80 times with Rayon Sports winning 24 and APR 32. The other 23 encounters ended in draws. A total of 126 goals have been scored between the two sides with APR finding the net on more occasions (65) against Rayon's 61.

Rayon Sports will represent Rwanda in the 2018 CAF Champions League while APR FC will take part in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Saturday

Rayon Sports vs APR (Umuganda Stadium)

