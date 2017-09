Former Springbok fullback Lionel Wilson passed away at the age of 84 over the weekend.

Wilson died peacefully, surrounded by family in Napier, New Zealand on Sunday.

The former Western Province fullback played 27 Tests for the Springboks between 1960 and 1965.

Wilson was educated at Wynberg Boys' High in Cape Town and was married to Pam for 65 years.

The couple emigrated to New Zealand in 1976.

A memorial service for Wilson will be held in Napier on Wednesday.

Sport24