Rwanda: Runtown, Sheebah to Shoot Video in Kigali

Nigerian artiste Runtown and Ugandan queen of dancehall Sheebah Karungi are expected in Kigali this week ahead of the highly anticipated "Runtown Kigali Experience" on September 23 at Amahoro Stadium's main parking lot in Remera.

The concert will also feature performances by talented local artistes Bruce Melodie, Charly and Nina, Active, and Emprah Jahboy.

After the show, the two singers will shoot the video for their latest collaboration- Weekend. The tune, which is in Luganda and English, has a blend of Nigerian and Ugandan touch, and is the first musical project the duo has worked on together.

The song's official audio was released in August this year, and it is already enjoying massive airplay on various music stations in Uganda. It was recorded and produced by producer Nessim at Badi music studio in Kampala.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of I Factory Africa, Collin Mugabo, who is bringing Runtown and Sheebah in Kigali, the artistes chose to shoot their music video in Rwanda because of its beautiful natural scenery and weather. Runtown, born Douglas Jack Agu is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer. His popular songs include Mad Over You, For Life, Lagos To Kampala and Money Bag. Sheebah Karungi, 28, is a Ugandan recording artiste, dancer and actress. After quitting Obsessions, a dance group she joined in 2006, she rose to fame upon the release of her hit single titled Ice Cream. She is a common figure on the local music stage, having graced several concerts in the country.